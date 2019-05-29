2 explosions in 2 days blamed on marijuana resin production

(5/29/2019) - "It's surreal. I'm very shocked," Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said. "I thought someone was playing a joke on me."

On Monday, a garage door on Flushing Road was thrown 30 yards from the home. Just 24 hours later, a similar explosion happened in a garage at a home on Oleksyn Road, just about 3 miles away.

Chief Green said they found marijuana grow operations in both.

"They take butane and they extract the resin from marijuana plants in order to make the waxes -- marijuana wax and things of that nature," he explained.

That's what caused the fiery explosions.

The Chief said there's no connection, "Just coincidence."

Chief Green added they also found a couple thousand dollars at each home; and detectives seized 20 weapons from the Flushing Road address, along with several from the house on Oleksyn Road.

"What makes it suspicious to us is the combination of the illegal narcotics activity and the amount of firearms," he explained. "That's, you know, indicative of drug dealers."

At the Flushing Road home, the Chief said they also found surveillance cameras and other unnamed illegal drugs, more proof that they were selling.

"What if one of these homes has kids in it and they're entrapped in the house when one of these explosions occurs, or innocent people, you know, it's just - that's the danger," he said.

The Department does get a number of calls for the smell of marijuana in neighborhoods. The Chief said there's only so much they can do when someone is in their private home.

