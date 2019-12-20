2 marijuana businesses in Bay City get licenses for recreational sales

(12/19/2019) - The Great Lakes Bay Region will soon have its first businesses that can sell recreational marijuana.

Roots has been located on Wilder Road in Bay City for about two years. The marijuana dispensary became one of the first in Mid-Michigan to receive a retail license from the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Nature's Medicines on North Huron Road in the Bay City area also received a recreational marijuana license.

The management of Roots referred all questions to its corporate office, which did not return messages seeking comment.

"I'm surprised. I knew they had medicinal business, but now that they have a recreational license I think that's good," said Sandra Arnold, who runs Avon Beauty Center right next to Roots.

She hasn't noticed any problems since the business started selling medicinal marijuana products a couple of years ago.

"I have actually had a few customers come in from Roots, so that's good," Arnold said.

Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana use and possession for adults in the 2018 election, approving a ballot measure by a big margin. After taking time to establish rules, licenses are being issued and the state had its first sales take place in Ann Arbor on Dec. 1.

In the first few weeks, the handful of licensed marijuana businesses actively selling recreational marijuana netted more than $3 million in sales.

Most communities in the state are not allowing recreational marijuana in their communities. Arnold doesn't expect problems now that Roots will be selling recreational marijuana.

"How long has it been around? My goodness, it's been around for a long time," she said. "I don't think there is going to be a problem with it."

Neither Roots nor Nature's Medicines have announced when they will begin selling marijuana to recreational customers.