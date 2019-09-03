2 men accused of selling women for sex at Flint Township motel

(9/3/2019) - Two men are accused of forcing young women for the sex trade after a bust at the Quality Inn in Flint Township.

Jahmon Williams and Bryant Harris are accused of forcing women into the sex trade.

One of the men was working with the other to train a women so he could tour the country and sell her for sex.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team set up a bust with 33-year-old Bryant Harris at the Flint Township motel. Investigators say he had been offering sex for money with his 21-year-old girlfriend online.

Harris, who is from the Lansing area, told police he believed it would be easier to get away with the crime because nobody knows him in Genesee County, according to Sheriff Robert Pickell.

The human trafficking continued for several months before the GHOST team learned of it. Harris supplied the 21-year-old woman with heroin, crack cocaine and threatened her during that time, Pickell said.

After an undercover GHOST team officer set up a meeting at the Quality Inn, investigators learned about a second woman who was involved.

Jahmon Williams, who is a friend of Harris, was selling sex with woman, Pickell said. Williams was using Harris' girlfriend to train his victim on how the sex trade works.

Williams, 25, allegedly had big plans for his victim.

"He had the intention of getting her trained with the victim and then he was going to go on the road to Chicago and New York and California because, again, they would not be known to law enforcement as they move around from city to city," Pickell said.

He said both Harris and Williams have extensive criminal records. Both remain in jail after arraignment.

Harris is facing five felony charges, including human trafficking, using a computer to commit a crime and attempting to bring heroin into jail. Williams is facing two counts of human trafficking.

The two women are now safe and Pickell said they've both been offered treatment.