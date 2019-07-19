2 men accused of sharing child pornography online

(7/19/2019) - Two Mid-Michigan men are accused of sharing child pornography on the internet.

Michigan State Police arrested 58-year-old Wayne Russell Gilbert of North Branch after an investigation by the Computer Crimes Unit.

Police seized digital devices from his home and allegedly found evidence he posted sexually abusive images of children online.

Gilbert was arraigned Thursday on 10 counts of distributing child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police also arrested 56-year-old Christopher Paul Botimer of Au Gres after an investigation on digital devices in his home allegedly turned up evidence that he posted sexually abusive images of children online.

He was arraigned Thursday on two counts of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.