2 men arrested after incidents at Meijer, Ideal Party Store

(08/27/19) - Two Detroit-area men are in the Bay County Jail as investigators work to link them to a crime spree spanning several counties.

Calide Gordy of Detroit, 21, faces one criminal charge for running from police, while Elijah McKinnon of Rochester Hills, 22, is charged with having stolen property.

A Bay County District Court judge formally charged them Tuesday afternoon.

Bay City Public Safety Officers arrested the men following a chain of events that unfolded Monday morning.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the situation began Monday morning at the Meijer on Wilder Road.

Investigators believe the two men were using stolen credit cards and planned to use them to buy gift cards.

"Clerk there became suspicious and asked for identification," Cunningham said. "One of the suspects reached over and grabbed the cards from her and took off running."

The clerk was hit in the face and pushed to the ground.

About an hour later a second call was made to 911. This time it was for a suspicious situation at Ideal Party Store on Salzburg Avenue in Bay City.

"A case of if it doesn't feel right, things don't add up, one plus one doesn't equal two, it feels funny, say something," explained Mary Crete Conley. Her family owns the store.

Crete Conley said her brother had a gut feeling that something wasn't right after one of the men came into Ideal Party Store a second time and attempted to make an unusual purchase.

"Thirty bottles of Patron, he wanted to buy a whole book of lottery tickets, but he wanted to use credit cards," Crete Conley said.

Her brother was suspicious, but didn't want to pick up the phone to call 911 while the man was still in the store. Instead he decided to text Crete Conley.

"Can you please call the police I think I have someone here with stolen credit cards," Crete Conley said.

Both men tried to run from Bay City Public Safety officers, but were quickly arrested. One was arrested on the Lafayette Bridge.

A Bay County deputy working on the Meijer incident heard what was going on at Ideal Party Store and came over to assist, believing the crimes were likely related.

And while Gordy and McKinnon only face one criminal charge each right now, Cunningham expects more charges to follow.

He said the SUV they were in was stolen, they were found with evidence linking them to a string of car break-ins, and they're wanted on a robbery charge out of Oakland County.

"It was good people to get off the streets," Cunningham said. "There was a lot of collaboration between a lot of different people that lead to the arrest of these two."