2 men shot in unrelated incidents in Saginaw late Thursday, early Friday

(7/26/2019) - Two shootings in Saginaw were reported just five and a half hours apart on Thursday evening and Friday morning, but police believe they were not connected.

Both victims are expected to recover fully with only superficial wounds, police say.

The first shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on Cherry Street. According to the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit, a 25-year-old man went to Covenant hospital with a gunshot injury to the neck.

He told invesigators he was shot while walking near 19th Street.

More gunfire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man told police he was driving on Cooper Street in Saginaw when he was shot in the back of the head.

Police did not release any suspect information in either of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.