2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash with SUV that crossed center line

(8/26/2019) - Two motorcyclists died Sunday afternoon when they were hit head-on by an SUV that crossed the center line of M-24.

A 2005 GMC Envoy was driving north on Lapeer Road near Mayfield Road in Mayfield Township around 3:40 p.m. when it drove into the southbound lane in the path of a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The Envoy collided head-on with the motorcycle, throwing off both riders. Police say 53-year-old Brian Stamp of Marlette and his girlfriend 51-year-old Rhonda Mahaffy of Marlette both died on the scene.

Both of them were wearing helmets when the crash occurred.

Witnesses reported the Envoy had been driving erratically before the crash. The 45-year-old man from North Branch behind the wheel was taken to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is awaiting toxicology results from the North Branch man to determine whether drug or alcohol use may have contributed to the crash. Reports will be forwarded to the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office when the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office at 810-656-1015 or email Det. Jason Parks at jparks@lapeercounty.org.

Police closed M-24 more about two and a half hours while they investigated and cleaned up the scene.