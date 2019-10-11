2 people charged 5 years after teen's deadly drunken driving crash

Audreanna Johnson is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor while Thomas Devine is charged with perjury related to a deadly crash involving alcohol five years ago.
TUSCOLA COUNTY (WJRT) (10/11/2019) - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly drunk driving accident five years ago that killed two people.

Audreanna Johnson faces three charges, including selling alcohol to a minor, while Thomas Devine is charged with perjury.

The charges stem from a deadly drunking driving accident in Tuscola County in 2014. Police say a 17-year-old was driving drunk when he hit a car driven by 29-year-old Martin McSkulin.

Both the 17-year-old, who was not identified, and McSkullin died in the crash.

Johnson and Devine are scheduled to appear in court next week.

 