2 people killed in crash on icy St. Clair County bridge

(11/7/2019) - Two people have been killed in a head-on crash on an icy St. Clair County bridge.

Police say a 30-year-old woman lost control of the pickup truck she was driving about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Burtchville Township, crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle. A third vehicle then struck the crashed vehicles.

The pickup's driver and a 38-year-old man riding in the truck died from injuries in the crash. The 40-year-old driver of the second vehicle and 80-year-old driver of the third vehicle have been hospitalized.

The crash was under investigation Thursday.

