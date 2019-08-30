2 popular beaches closed in Genesee County at start of Labor Day weekend

(8/30/2019) - People hoping to get in one of the last swims this season were urged to avoid a pair of Genesee County beaches at the start of Labor Day weekend.

Silver Lake Park Beach in Fenton and Bluebell Beach on Mott Lake in Flint both were closed Friday due to high bacteria levels.

Silver Lake Park Beach has been closed since Aug. 20 after routine tests by the Genesee County Health Department detected the presence of coliform bacteria exceeding state limits for body contact.

The beach had been closed for one day on June 10 due to high bacteria. It reopened after levels returned to safe levels before closing again on Aug. 20.

Results forwarded to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources show bacteria levels have been falling over the past 10 days on Silver Lake, but they remain well above safe levels. A source of the contamination was listed as unknown.

Bluebell Beach has been closed for three days after the health department detected high levels of coliform on Tuesday.

Levels have fallen significantly since then, which may allow the beach to reopen later this weekend. But the beach remained closed to swimmers on Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The beach closed for three days from June 4 to 7 this summer also due to high bacteria levels. The source of the contamination is listed as unknown.