2 residents at Flint nursing test positive for coronavirus, hospitalized

(4/2/2020) - Two residents at a Flint nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.

Heritage Manor Healthcare Center on Beecher Road confirmed the positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday afternoon. Both patients are being treated at a local hospital and anyone showing symptoms is being isolated.

Heritage Manor released a statement that reads in part:

"We recognize the especially vulnerable nature of those we serve and the staff who care for them. The safety and health of our residents and our employees is our highest priority."

Heritage Manor is the second Flint nursing home to deal with confirmed coronavirus cases. An employee at the Kith Haven nursing home on Ballenger Highway tested positive for the illness last week.

The employee was hospitalized, but no residents were diagnosed or showing significant symptoms when the positive case was identified.