2 shot, 1 dead in parking lot on Pasadena Avenue early Saturday

(6/15/2019) - Two people were shot in a parking lot off the 3000 block of Pasadena Avenue in Flint Township early Saturday, leaving a 23-year-old woman dead.

The Flint Township Police Department responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. The Flint woman and a 42-year-old Flint man both had been taken to an area hospital in private vehicles before officers arrived.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital while the 42-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released later Saturday.

Flint Township police believe there were multiple suspects involved in the shootings, but they did not provide any descriptions. Michigan State Police and the Flint and Mt. Morris Township police departments are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.