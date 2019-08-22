2 teens shot in Flint late Wednesday, 1 listed in critical condition

(8/22/2019) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot two teenage males in Flint late Wednesday, leaving one in critical condition.

Gunshots were reported in the 3200 block of Western Road around 11:40 p.m. The Flint Police Department found two males at 17 and 18 with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Both victims were transported to Hurley Medical Center, where the 17-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 18-year-old was listed in good condition.

Police did not have any suspect information on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6946 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.