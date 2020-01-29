2 suspects accused of stealing safe from Little Caesars in Marlette

(1/29/2020) - Police are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into a Little Caesars pizzeria in Marlette earlier this month.

The suspects broke a window to get inside the business around 1:50 a.m. Jan. 9, according to the Marlette Police Department. They stole a small safe, loaded it into a car parked outside and drove off.

Police are looking for a female suspect wearing a black coat, gray shoes and black pants with a tattoo on her lower back. The other suspect is a male wearing glasses, a light gray coat, black boots and black pants.

Both suspects were wearing masks when they broke into the business. They were driving a white four-door sedan, which surveillance cameras from other businesses showed leaving Marlette traveling north on Main Street around 2:20 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Marlette Police Department at 989-635-2008 or Sanilac Central Dispatch at 1-800-881-5911, option 2.