2-year-old dies in Mount Pleasant mobile home fire

(8/19/2019) - A 2-year-old died in a mobile home fire in Mount Pleasant on Friday.

The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire departments were dispatched to 505 S. Bradley St. around 6:05 p.m. Police arrived on the scene first and found flames pouring from the residence.

Neighbors immediately reported that people were still inside. Officers along with deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office attempted to get inside to search for the residents, but they were forced out by smoke and flames.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department went inside and found the 2-year-old dead. An adult man escaped the residence with minor injuries.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, Mount Pleasant police detectives and fire investigators were still working to determine what caused the fire on Monday. An autopsy was being conducted on the 2-year-old to determine their cause of death.