2-year-old hit by father's SUV backing into driveway and dies

(5/11/2020) - A 2-year-old boy died after being run over by his father's SUV in a Saginaw Township driveway.

Police say the father went to his SUV to back it into the driveway on Hamlet Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday, as his family was preparing to leave the home they were visiting.

The father didn't realize his 2-year-old son had followed him outside. As he backing into the driveway, he hit the child and he died.

Police are still investigating, but they believe this was an accident.