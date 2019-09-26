20-year-old reported missing from the Vassar area

(9/26/2019) - Police are asking for help finding a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Vassar area in Tuscola County.

Makayla Moncman was last seen on Sunday and her family is concerned for her well-being, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

She likely is driving a tan 1999 Buick Century four-door sedan with license plate 9LZA00. The sheriff's office believes she may be with a juvenile named Madison.

Anyone who sees Moncman is asked to call 911 immediately.