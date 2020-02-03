20-year-old seriously injured in car-semi crash near Clio

(2/3/2020) - A young woman was in serious condition after a crash east of Clio on Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Saginaw and Hurd roads in Vienna Township.

Investigators say a semi-truck was driving north on Saginaw Road when a 20-year-old woman turned from Hurd Road in front of the truck.

She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The truck driver did not report any serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for more than an hour while police investigated and cleared the scene.