200-acre solar farm possibly coming to Shiawassee County

(7/10/2019) - Developers are hoping to bring a 200-acre solar farm to Caledonia Township in Shiawassee County.

A Florida developer wants to cover this land in Shiawassee County's Caledonia Township with solar panels to generate renewable power for Consumers Energy.

Township leaders hosted a meeting about the multi-million dollar project at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Several families oppose the plans and have appealed to stop the solar farm from being built.

The solar farm would be built on Lyons Road and cover more than 200 acres encompassing two parcels of land. The project is planned near a Consumers Energy facility.

The Florida-based company that wants to develop the solar farm is hoping to be part of Consumers' initiative of generating 5 gigawatts of renewable energy into the electric grid.

That isn't sitting well with Kathy Clap, who has lived next to the field for 20 years. She would much rather see wind turbines there than solar panels.

"I could handle those because it doesn't interfere with our wildlife," Clap said.

Township leaders haven't said whether a decision would come Wednesday or during a future meeting.