2,000 Michigan companies urgently hiring for critical infrastructure jobs

(3/31/2020) - Michigan companies are trying to fill thousands of jobs in critical industries immediately during the coronavirus pandemic.

More workers are needed in a variety of logistics, health care, manufacturing and agribusiness positions, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Many of the jobs are being advertised on the Pure Michigan Talent Connect website, which is receiving thousands of new job listings every day.

“Michiganders are tough and hardworking, especially in times of crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Tens of thousands of open jobs are available right now with more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations hiring to continue providing critical services.”

The Pure Michigan Talent Connect website has a new section devoted to on-demand jobs deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic. Job seekers can create a free profile, upload their resume and customize their job preferences for employers.

“While many Michiganders are being displaced from work, thousands of employers have immediate job openings,” said Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “We encourage those who are currently unemployed to search available jobs at MiTalent.org.”