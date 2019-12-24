2019: A Year of Extremes

(12/24/2019) - As the calendar flips to 2020, another year -- and decade -- comes to a close in Mid-Michigan.

The year 2019 will go down in the books as a year of extreme weather. A proverbial “grand finale” to an already turbulent decade, one Mid-Michigan will remember for quite a while.

Weather extremes bring up many thoughts in people's minds -- Tornadoes, floods, droughts, snowstorms and more. Mid-Michigan does not experience these phenomena very often, let alone in a single year.

But 2019 brought all that and more. Michigan was pummeled over and over going from one extreme end of the weather spectrum to the other.

“The storm still over east central Shiawassee County, confirmed tornado,” Chief Meteorologist JR Kirtek said to a frightened audience as a tornado raced from Shiawassee County into Genesee County.

Tornadoes, floods, snowstorms, high winds, erosion and thunderstorms all paid Mid-Michigan a visit in 2019.

Starting in late January, the region received a one-two punch. A storm moved in with the biggest snow totals of the season. Up to a foot of fresh powder fell in less than 12 hours for some.

On its heels came "the coldest air we’ve felt in decades,” Kirtek said. As soon as the snow stopped, the mercury fell, eventually bottoming out 10 to 30 degrees below zero.

But it was the wind that really hurt. High wind speeds created extremely dangerous wind chill values, some of which were colder than 50 below zero!

“Ice crystals will begin to form in those exposed areas, which can cause irreversible tissue damage and skin loss," said Dr. Raymond Rudoni of McLaren Health Care

There were five deaths in Michigan alone due to the cold. The governor declared a state of emergency as hundreds of schools and businesses were closed for the entire week.

To make matters worse, Consumers Energy asked customers to voluntarily reduce their natural gas consumption after a fire at the Ray Compressor Station in Macomb County. This resulted in automakers, including General Motors, suspending operations to cut back on demand.

The rest of the winter was less extreme but full of nuisance winter storms. Some of those storms were called "bomb cyclones," or storms that strengthen rapidly in a short amount of time.

These systems packed high winds that brought down trees and damaged roofs in February.

March, literally, roared in like a lion. A powerful early spring storm system wreaked havoc on southeastern Michigan, specifically Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

Four tornadoes damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses along the I-69 corridor. The strongest tornado was rated an EF-2 by the National Weather Service with winds of up to 125 mph.

“Tornado warning in effect until 7:30 p.m. Yeah, we have two areas of circulation, one right over Flushing.” said Kirtek alongside Meteorologist Brad Sugden as they covered damaging tornadoes on March 14.

“It happened so quick that, you know, one minute the sky was clear and the minute I saw a funnel cloud coming and it just dropped," said one tornado victim.

Vernon and Genesee townships were among the hardest hit areas.

Aside from tornado damage, straight line winds caused widespread damage in Oakland, Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, and Tuscola counties. Many residents of those areas are still cleaning up and adjusting to a new normal.

April through June were quieter, but came with wetter than average conditions across the entire Great Lakes Region. Lake levels shot up nearly a foot in May alone, starting a trend of record high water that is still ongoing.

Beaches slowly became smaller and in some cases submerged docks needed to be raised.

Wet conditions also made it difficult for farmers to get their crops in the ground. It would ultimately be one of the worst growing seasons in recent memory, according to many in the agriculture industry.

Farming woes were made worse by a terribly warm and dry month of July. That was also when Mid-Michigan experienced our warmest temperatures of the summer season.

Two days were spent in the middle 90s with the only relief coming in the form of severe thunderstorms. Severe wind gusts swept the heat away but caused extensive damage.

Power was out to over half a million Michiganders with some being in the dark for over a week.

The end of summer into early fall was rather quiet with the only issue being the ongoing high lake levels. Once October arrived, so did Mid-Michigan's first fall storms and those high lake levels proved to be troublesome.

Strong winds created numerous rounds of "storm surges" on the Great Lakes with extensive flooding on the lakeshore. Erosion from waves threatened hundreds of waterfront structures across the entire state and eroded entire parks away to almost nothing.

Lake levels are expected to remain near record levels -- or go even higher -- into 2020.

The fall season was all but a few short weeks in Michigan, because once November arrived Mid-Michigan experienced record breaking snows and cold.

The Veteran's Day snow storm shattered records for daily and monthly snowfall. Parts of the region saw nearly 10 inches.

Record low temperatures were shattered by more than 10 degrees, with some areas seeing their earliest sub-zero temperatures ever recorded.

Snow, cold, rain, severe storms, wind and flooding all dealt damaging blows to Michigan in 2019. As we head into 2020, weather extremes could become more frequent due to influences of climate change.