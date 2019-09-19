2019 Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Underway

(9/19/2019) - 12 men in Genesee County, including ABC 12 Morning Anchor Matt Barbour, have pledged to take a stand against breast cancer.

On Thursday night, The American Cancer Society kicked off it's fourth annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township.

The men are from various organizations in Genesee County, but have come together to raise funds, and spread the word about the disease that impacts more than 200-thousand women each year.

