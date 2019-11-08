2019 Veterans Day offers: Free meals, deals and discounts are available

(11/8/2018) - Dozens of restaurants, retailers and service providers are offering discounts for active military servicemen and woman and veterans to coincide with Veterans Day.

Some of the deals are only valid on Veterans Day while others are available for several days. We recommend calling ahead, especially with restaurants, to make sure their location is participating.

Here is a look at Veteran's Day offers:

Applebees: Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can choose a free meal from a select menu on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Bagger Dave’s: Veterans, active duty military personnel, reserves and first responders can get a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy One, Get One Free offer on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders all day Nov. 11, for active military, reserves, National Guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID. In-store orders only; other restrictions apply, see restaurants for details.

Chuck E. Cheese has special military discount food offers, including "The Alpha" and "The Bravo" pizza, drinks and play coins. Ask about our specials for military families and show your Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID card, or Dependent ID Card.

Cracker Barrel: Military veterans receive a complementary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie latte on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11, active and veteran military personnel with valid military ID are invited to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam including two pancakes, and two eggs, two bacon strips or hash browns. Beverages not included, and some restrictions apply.

Dunkin' - Submit the name of a deployed US service member and we'll surprise some with a case of our ground Original Blend Coffee. Click here.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car: Military members, veterans and dependents receive a prepaid maintenance package ($300 value) with purchase of a used vehicle throughout the month of November for recommended maintenance expenses.

Golden Corral: Nov. 11 is Military Appreciation Night. Any person who has served in the U.S. military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves) can receive a free dine-in meal from 5 to 9 p.m.

Goodyear: Active and retired military members and first responders get "Checks for Vets" -- free tire, brake and battery checks Nov. 9 through Nov. 11. They can also receive free tire installation with any tire purchase during the promotional period, a value of at least $25 per tire installed. Appointments can be booked beginning Nov. 8 and reedemed through Nov. 16.

Great Clips: On Veterans Day, veterans and current military members receive a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Everyone else who purchases a services at Great Clips on Nov. 11 gets a free haircut card to share with a veteran they know. Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 15 percent off their total purchase every day. Includes regular, sale price and clearance items (some exclusions apply). Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Little Caesars: On Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars DEEP!DEEP!(TM) Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Lowe's: Click here to enroll online for a 10 percent discount every day for current or veteran US armed forces members or their immediate family. See website for details and restrictions.

McLaren Bay Region: McLaren Bay Region would like to invite all veterans, active duty, or reserve military personnel to stop by their cafeteria this Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 for a free meal. This offer is valid at the Break Away Café inside the main entrance at the main campus of McLaren Bay Region located at 1900 Columbus Ave. in Bay City. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. Recipients are asked to bring either a valid military ID, proof of service, or dress in uniform in order to receive their free meal.

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15 percent off your entire purchase every day. Some exclusions apply.

Pilot Flying J is inviting all active-duty and retired military veterans to enjoy free breakfast Nov. 8-11 at the more than 650 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the United States.

Red Lobster: Restaurants will offer a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu for active-duty, reservists and veterans with valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military guests receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Nov. 11.

Sleep Number: Veterans families can receive an extra $100 off their purchase on top of any sale pricing. Click here for links or toll-free number to receive your Promo Code. Valid through Nov. 17. Click here to sign up for exclusive discounts for ordering in store, online or by phone through Nov. 19.

Sport Clips: On Veterans Day, $1 from every haircut service will be donated to our VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship. Active-duty military and veterans receive a free haircut with valid ID. click here for participating locations.

Starbucks: On Nov. 11, veterans, active service members and military spouses receive a free tall coffee. Limit one per customer. For every hot brewed coffee purchases on Nov. 11 at participating Starbucks, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to nonprofit Team Rubicon and Team Red, White and Blue.

Target: For the third year in a row, Target is offering a 10% military discount on one purchase between Nov. 3 to 11 for all military personnel, veterans and their families in stores and online.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty service members receive a free lunch on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Walgreens: Nov. 9 - Nov. 11, veterans, active military and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-priced items with Balance Rewards card and proof of service. See stores for details and restrictions.