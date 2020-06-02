2020 Crim Festival of Races to be held virtually

(06/02/2020) - Flint's largest road race is going virtual this year.

The Crim Fitness Foundation's Board of Directors announced Tuesday the decision to postpone the 44th HAP Crim Festival of Races until Aug. 28, 2021.

In its place will be the first ever HAP Virtual Crim Festival of Races, happening in August 2020.

The decision to postpone this year's event is due to public health concerns tied to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"This is the most difficult decision our board has had to make in the Crim's history," said Mark Yonan, chairman of the Crim Fitness Foundation Board of Directors. "The safety and well-being of all of our racers and community is our top priority. At this point, we can not ignore the data at hand. We will not be able to avoid putting people at risk if we hold our traditional Crim Festival."

The Virtual Crim will allow racers to participate without the risk of being in close contact with thousands of others. The event will feature a giveaway shirt, racer bib and Crim medal.

Runners and walkers will be able to complete their race during the "10 Days of Crim," a period of time before and after the originally scheduled event.

Racers already registered for the Crim or the CrimFit Training Program can participate in the Virtual Crim or defer their race registration to the 2021 HAP Crim Festival of Races. They can also choose to donate their registration to the Crim Fitness Foundation.

"Being active and fit is a reward in itself," said Race Director Andrew Younger. "While it's heartbreaking to not come together for the Crim, we have a unique chance this summer to focus on the amazing running and walking community in our area, and the connections we have throughout the world. By going virtual this year, people can feel like they are part of the Crim from anywhere in the state, country and across the globe."