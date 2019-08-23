21-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's north side

(8/23/2019) - A 21-year-old was listed in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's north side Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:55 a.m. near the intersection of Yorkshire and Morningside drives in the River Park Apartments complex off Carpenter Road.

Darquell Copeland was suffering from gunshot wounds when the Flint Police Department arrived. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was in critical condition during the afternoon.

Investigators did not release any suspect information Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.