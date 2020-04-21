21-year-old shot and killed at apartments near Central Michigan University

(4/21/2020) - A Wyoming, Mich., man was shot and killed at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex near Central Michigan University on Monday.

Police responded to Campus Habitat apartments in the 700 block of Edgewood Drive around 6 p.m., where they found the body of 21-year-old Tre-Von Edelen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received information from witnesses that led investigators to a possible suspect, who was arrested and taken to the Isabella County Jail. The suspect was awaiting arraignment on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.