22-year-old dies, 5 others injured after minivans collide

(10/30/2019) - A 22-year-old man died and five other people were hospitalized after two minivans collided at a rural Clare County intersection Tuesday evening.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a Dodge Caravan west on Beaverton Road north of Clare when she ran the stop sign at Clare Avenue, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office.

A Chrysler Town & Country heading north on Clare Avenue collided with the Caravan in the intersection.

The 23-year-old woman from Clare and a 25-year-old woman riding with her both were taken to MidMichigan Regional Medical Center in Midland. The 22-year-old man died on the scene.

A 39-year-old man from Farwell driving the Town & Country, a 35-year-old woman and 11-year-old child riding with him also were taken to the Midland hospital.

The Clare County Sheriff Reconstruct Team was still investigating why the Caravan ran the stop sign on Wednesday.