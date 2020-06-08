22-year-old woman dies after Jeep Wrangler overturns in Midland County

(6/8/2020) - A 22-year-old Midland County woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving went off the road and overturned, police say.

Bryton Lalonde was driving a 1995 Jeep Wrangler west on Prairie Road near Magrudder Road when she drifted off the left shoulder around 5:45 p.m., according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

The road shoulder was soft and Lalonde lost control when she tried to steer back onto the pavement, causing the Jeep to overturn, police say.

Lalonde, who investigators believe was not wearing a seat belt, died on the scene. A 21-year-old man riding with her in the front seat suffered minor injuries.

Police are waiting on toxicology test results before determining what caused Lalonde to drive off the road. Reports will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor's Office for review, which is standard protocol.