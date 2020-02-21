23-year-old accused of causing bruises, fractures on 5-week-old baby

(2/21/2020) - A 23-year-old man from Mayville is accused of causing bruises and fractures on his 5-week-old child.

Police say Austin Jobson was arraigned on charges of first-degree and second-degree child abuse.

The investigation started on Jan. 14, when the baby was transported from a residence in Lapeer County to Hurley Medical Center. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the baby was hospitalized for several days.

Prosecutors immediately petitioned the court to remove the baby and two other children, who are not suspected abuse victims, from the suspect's custody. The court approved removing them from the home.

Jobson was arrested on Thursday and arraigned Friday on the child abuse charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

Jobson remains in the Lapeer County Jail on $10,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings on March 2.