23-year-old accused of stealing scissors, cutting off tether during foot chase

(1/8/2020) - A 23-year-old is accused of stealing a pair of scissors from Tawas Hardware and cutting off his ankle tether while running from a parole officer Tuesday.

Austin Hulverson appeared for a meeting with his parole officer on Lake Street in Tawas City around 9 a.m. He fled from the visit on foot with authorities giving chase.

Police located Hulverson running on Court Street near Birch Street about a quarter mile from the parole office in Tawas City, according to the Iosco County Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrested Hulverson a short time later during the foot chase.

Employees from Tawas Hardware talked with authorities shortly after the arrest and told them Hulverson had been in the store acting suspiciously.

The sheriff's office says he ran into the store right after leaving the parole office, stole a pair of scissors, cut off his tether and threw the device onto the roof of a neighboring building.

Investigators believe Hulverson spotted police officers approaching him on Court Street right after that and took off running, leading to the arrest.

Hulverson was on parole for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge from Oakland County. He was jailed on a parole detainer Wednesday and charged with the following crimes from the chase:

-- Tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

-- Resisting a parole officer.

-- Resisting a police officer.

-- Second-degree retail fraud.

Hulverson is being charged as a habitual offender. He remained in custody Wednesday at the Iosco County Jail on $50,000 bond.