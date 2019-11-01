23-year-old convicted of killing Oakland County sheriff deputy during chase

(11/1/2019) - The man who hit and killed a sheriff deputy in northern Oakland County on Thanksgiving Day two years ago has been convicted of murder.

A jury found 23-year-old Christopher Berak guilty on Friday of first degree murder and murder of a peace officer.

He killed 50-year-old Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Eric Overall during the early morning hours of Nov. 23, 2017.

Overall was chasing Berak after he showed up at the Lapeer County Jail and claimed to be "God" visiting the facility to break out one of his sons.

As the chase continued down M-15, Overall pulled off to the side of the road and deployed Stop Sticks to deflate Berak's tires. However, Berak swerved at Overall and hit him intentionally, according to investigators.