23-year-old dead, infant airlifted after pickup truck slams into tree

(7/1/2019) - A 23-year-old woman from Prescott died and an infant was airlifted after a pickup truck slammed into a tree in Oscoda County early Monday.

Police say Stephanie Cromwell was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado north on Mapes Road around 12:50 a.m. when she veered left across the center line, left the road surface and hit a tree near Randall Road in Big Creek Township.

Cromwell was pronounced dead on the scene. The infant was taken to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and later airlifted to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the Unviersity of Michigan in Ann Arbor for treatment of serious injuries.

The Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says both Cromwell and the child were wearing proper restraints. Investigators are trying to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.