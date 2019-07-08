24-year-old Mount Pleasant woman's death remains a mystery after autopsy

(7/8/2019) - Preliminary autopsy results did not reveal a cause of death for the 24-year-old Mount Pleasant woman found dead in her home last week.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology results and testing on tissue samples to come back before determining how Bianca Nieto died. Results could take another two months.

Police are investigating Nieto's death as suspicious, although no signs of trauma were found on her body.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department found Nieto's body on July 1 after responding to a call for an aggressive dog.