24-year-old gets life in prison for killing Oakland County sheriff deputy

(12/10/2019) - The man who hit and killed a sheriff deputy in northern Oakland County on Thanksgiving Day two years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A judge issued the mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole to 24-year-old Christopher Berak on Tuesday.

An Oakland County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and murder of a peace officer in November. He killed 50-year-old Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Eric Overall during the early morning hours of Nov. 23, 2017.

Overall was chasing Berak after he showed up at the Lapeer County Jail and claimed to be "God" visiting the facility to break out one of his sons.

As the chase continued down M-15, Overall pulled off to the side of the road and deployed Stop Sticks to deflate Berak's tires. However, Berak swerved at Overall and hit him intentionally, according to investigators.

The stretch of M-15 between I-75 in Clarkston and the Genesee-Oakland county line has been named in Overall's honor.