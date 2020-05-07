24-year-old who allegedly sparked deadly Family Dollar dispute arrested

(5/7/2020) - The 24-year-old daughter of Family Dollar murder suspect Sharmel Teague has been arrested on three charges stemming from the May 1 incident.

The woman is facing three felony charges:

-- Tampering with evidence.

-- Lying to police during the investigation.

-- Accessory after the fact in a felony case.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the 24-year-old has interfered with police efforts to find and arrest all of the suspects in the case.

Investigators say the 24-year-old was at the Family Dollar on Fifth Street in Flint around 1:40 p.m. on May 1 with 45-year-old Sharmel Teague. Teague was wearing a face mask as required, but the 24-year-old was not.

Calvin Munerlyn, the store security guard, confronted the 24-year-old about not wearing a mask, which is required under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Family Dollar's policy.

Teague allegedly got into an argument with Munerlyn and spit at him. She and her daughter left the store and police say Teague called her husband, 44-year-old Larry Teague.

He and Sharmel's son, 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop, returned to the store and got into an argument with Munerlyn, according to Leyton. Witnesses heard Larry Teague and Bishop ask who disrespected Sharmel.

Bishop allegedly pulled out a gun during the argument and shot Munerlyn in the head. He died later Friday at Hurley Medical Center.

The 24-year-old, who is not being identified because she hasn't been arraigned, is in custody at the Genesee County Jail. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Sharmel Teague was arrested on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and using a firearm to commit a felony. She remains in the Genesee County Jail awaiting further court proceedings.

Larry Teague and Bishop are also facing first-degree premeditated murder and weapons charge. They remain on the loose with a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to their arrests.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-865-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Leyton said anyone who shelters or offers assistance to Larry Teague and Bishop during their run from police also will face criminal charges.