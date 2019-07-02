Police identify 24-year-old woman found dead after dog complaint

(7/2/2019) - Police are still trying to determine what caused a 24-year-old woman's death after her body was discovered in a Mount Pleasant residence Monday morning.

Police found Bianca Nieto's body around 10:10 a.m. while investigating reports of an aggressive dog on the city's west side. Nieto lives in the home where she was found.

Investigators say Nieto hadn't returned calls or text messages from family members and she did not show up for work as scheduled on Monday. Police aren't aware of her suffering from any chronic health issues.

The investigation was continuing Tuesday. Police are classifying the case as a suspicious death.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department sought assistance from a Michigan State Police mobile crime lab and the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department.