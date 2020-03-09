25 Bay City Public Schools students escape injury after bus crash

(3/9/2020) - The 25 Bay City Public Schools students aboard a bus that crashed Monday morning escaped with no injuries.

The bus was turning left from 22nd Street onto M-15 in Bay County's Hampton Township around 8:15 a.m., according to the Hampton Township Department of Public Safety.

A Ford SUV traveling in the opposite direction on 22nd Street collided nearly head-on with the bus in the intersection, police say. None of the 25 students on the bus and neither driver was injured.

Police cited the bus driver for failure to yield the right of way and the Ford driver for disregarding a traffic signal.

Bay City Public Schools sent another bus to the scene, which transported the students to school.