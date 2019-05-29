$25 million Genesee County juvenile detention center moving forward

The Genesee Valley Regional Center houses juvenile offenders ages 10 to 17.
GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) (5/29/2019) - Plans to build a new juvenile detention facility in Genesee County are moving forward.

The county Board of Commissioners approved a $1.1 million proposal from a Metro Detroit construction company to begin designing the project.

The design aspect should take about a year, with work beginning after that. The entire project will cost around $25 million.

The Genesee Valley Regional Center is nearly 100 years old and hasn't received any major upgrades for decades. It houses male and female juvenile offenders ages 10 to 17.

 