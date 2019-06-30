25-year-old Essexville man dies after driving into water, woman barely escapes

(6/30/2019) - A 25-year-old Essexville man died and a woman barely escaped after he drove into a ditch filled with water in Hampton Township late Saturday.

The Hampton Township Department of Public Safety says the man drove off the end of Nolet Road a couple hundred yards down a two track into a flooded ditch, where the car overturned.

Investigators believe the couple was out joyriding and the 25-year-old was intoxicated when the crash occurred.

The 22-year-old Essexville woman used a tire iron to break out a window and escape to seek help. The man was still belted in the partially submerged car and dead when rescue workers arrived.

An autopsy will be scheduled for early this week.