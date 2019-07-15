25-year-old formallly charged with murdering 1-year-old near Saginaw

(7/15/2019) - A 25-year-old man is now charged with taking the life of 1-year-old Darryn Mann.

The baby boy died in Carrolton Township outside Saginaw on Wednesday evening. Brandon Mannie, who is dating the baby's mother, was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in Saginaw County District Court.

Mannie remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail after arraignment after the judge denied bond in the case. He is scheduled to appear in court again in two weeks for further proceedings.

The baby's mother ran Darryn across the street to a neighbor's house Wednesday evening after finding him lifeless in their home on North Michigan Avenue.

Police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Mannie was arrested on the scene while the mother was allowed to stay with relatives while the Carrollton Township Police Department continued investigating.

Two other children living in the home were removed and taken to a secure location.

Authorities say Mannie went to a prison boot camp in 2016 for attempted unarmed robbery, was placed on parole, absconded, got re-arrested in 2017, went back on parole and then jailed again in June 2018 before being discharged in February.