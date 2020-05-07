25-year-old passenger shot inside car at Flint residence

(5/7/2020) - Police arrested one person accused of shooting a 25-year-old in the backseat of a car in a Flint driveway.

The black Chevrolet Malibu pulled into a driveway around 8 p.m. when the shooting took place, based on surveillance video of the incident. The victim ran off after the shooting.

The victim later showed up at an area hospital to seek treatment.

During that time, police shared a description of the black Malibu and officers tracked it down. Investigators say one of the passengers in the car was carrying a pistol and was arrested.

Police didn't share any information on the suspect who was arrested or the victim's condition.