25-year-old reported missing from Swartz Creek area

(12/27/2019) - Police are searching for a 25-year-old man last seen in the Swartz Creek area.

Kevin Bacon was last seen at his residence around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Family members reported him missing after he failed to show up for breakfast on Christmas.

Investigators say Bacon's vehicle was found on Thursday in Clayton Township near his home. A K-9 searched the area for Bacon, but they didn't uncover any clues to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Bacon's location should call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, which is leading the investigation.