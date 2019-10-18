$2,500 reward offered in shooting death of 41-year-old Flint man

(10/18/2019) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to whoever shot and killed a man inside his home in July.

Police say 41-year-old Daushawn Guthridge died at the scene of the shooting during the early morning hours of July 10 and his 22-year-old girlfriend received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Michigan State Police investigators say Guthridge and his girlfriend were shot during a robbery attempt in the 1600 block of Kent Street near Seymour Avenue. Two or three people broke in the house and stole cash.

Police say the suspects woke up Guthridge, his girlfriend and two teenagers and forced them into the living room. While there, the suspects shot Guthridge several times and killed him.

Investigators believe the suspects knew Guthridge. They were last seen fleeing the scene in a champagne colored SUV.