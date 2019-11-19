250,000 Michigan voters getting redistricting commission applications by mail

(11/19/2019) - Check your mail.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office is mailing applications to serve on the state's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to 250,000 randomly selected residents.

The application packets will be mailed to all of the selected households by Jan. 1. Independent governmental accounting firm selected the 250,000 potential applicants on Tuesday in Lansing.

“The random public selection made today is an important step in the constitutionally mandated process to put citizens in charge of redrawing the state’s legislative districts,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

Any registered voter in Michigan is invited to apply for the redistricting commission. Applicants do not have to be included in the 250,000 randomly selected residents to receive a mailed application.

APPLICATION: Click here to see the online redistricting commission application

Applications must be signed by a registered notary and returned to the Secretary of State's Office by June 1. Benson is required to randomly select 200 semi-finalists from the applications, comprised of:

-- 60 people who affiliate with the Democratic Party.

-- 60 people who affiliate with the Republican Party.

-- 80 people who affiliate with neither party.

The pool of 200 semi-finalists is required to mirror the geographic and demographic makeup of Michigan, according to the state Constitution. Thirteen people will be selected to serve on the commission.

The commission will be comprised of four Democrats, four Republicans and five neutral voters.

The redistricting commission will use data from the 2020 U.S. Census to draw Michigan's voting and representation districts, including seats in Congress, State House and State Senate. Their work must be complete before the 2022 election cycle.

The commission was created after Michigan voters approved Proposal 2 in 2018, taking control of redistricting away from the partisan State Legislature and giving it to the new independent body.