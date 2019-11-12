$250,000 from Consumers Energy will help revitalize 3 dozen Flint homes

(11/12/2019) - Consumers Energy is breathing new life into Flint's north side with a $250,000 donation to Metro Community Development.

The organization will use the money to revitalize abandoned homes for first-time buyers. Over three dozen homes will be renovated and sold over the next 10 years.

Consumers Energy says its time to start investing in Flint outside of the downtown area.

“We are excited to play a role in the revitalization of Flint, which is part of Consumers Energy’s commitment to people, the planet and Michigan’s prosperity,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation.

Metro Community Development says it plans to work with local contractors and young people from the Metro Flint Youth Build to make this project possible.

“It is literally the gift that continues to give as we will leverage the proceeds from each home sale to purchase and renovate additional homes,” said Brian Glowiak, CEO of Metro Community Development. "This will multiply the momentum for cultivating pride, ownership and reinvestment in our community.”