26-year-old murder victim's family pleads for information leading to killers

(10/25/2019) - The family of a woman shot and killed on Flint's north side over the summer is asking for information leading to the people responsible.

Wanda Gardner was 26 when she got shot and killed in the area of Saginaw Street and Avenue A in Flint.

Wanda Gardner, 26, was driving around with two other people in the area of Saginaw Street and Avenue A around 2:30 a.m. on July 21 when gunshots from a Mercury Milan hit their vehicle.

The Mercury then hit Gardner's vehicle and crashed head-on into a Ford Escape. Gardner was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds while two other people were injured.

Police arrested one person who was in the Mercury, but investigators are looking for two more suspects.

Gardner's family gathered at Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County on Thursday to plead for information leading to the other suspects in the case.

"Don't let your family be next. They need to be off the streets, no matter who it is," said Gardner's father, Anthony Marshall. "It would be a great, great help to a family, and especially these two little boys who never -- she'll never come back."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.