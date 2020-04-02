26-year-old recounts 'lonely' fight against coronavirus, losing 2 family members

(4/2/2020) - After two hospital stays, a Flint woman is now home recovering from COVID-19, caused by coronavirus.

Morgan Blue spent a combined 12 days in and out of the ICU. But, she said, for the first four days no one knew it was actually COVID-19.

The 26-year-old was released from Grand Blanc Township's Ascension Genesys on Monday night.

Per the doctor's orders, she's now quarantining for a total of 14 days.

“Coming home was definitely an adjustment, but I can say I'm doing better,” Blue explained. “I have been experiencing a little bit of pain, but like I said, I'm breathing fine. No more fever, you know, I'm able to walk around.”

It’s a much different reality than a little over two weeks ago when she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

“I chalked it up to allergies, because I always have seasonal allergies and I always have sinus issues,” she explained.

The first time Blue went to the ER was March 15th. By the 18th, she was in the hospital being treated for what doctors thought was a kidney infection.

Blue said her back was sore and she had a fever.

Even though, she said, the test was negative for that diagnosis, she was sent home. But, Blue would return to the E.R. a day later. This time she was feeling weak and excessively coughing.

“So I just randomly asked my nurse -- I said, ‘Am I able to be tested for, you know, the virus?’ And, initially she said, ‘Well no, we don't test immediately just for that,’” she explained.

So, Blue said, they tested her for two other things before considering coronavirus.

She was sent home to wait for those results. But, once again, she returned the next day. This time she was unable to walk.

Throughout her 8-day stay at the hospital, Blue was alone, hooked up to an I.V. and oxygen machine. At one point, her fever reached 103.5 degrees.

“That was the night that the nurses had to come in and pack me with ice. They put ice packs under my arms, on my stomach, under my neck, on my back, because they were saying,’You know Morgan, if your fever goes any higher, you may start to seize,’” she explained.

Blue said laughing with her nurse and video chatting with family and friends helped her through.

“It is very lonely. But, you just have to have that determination to say, I'm going to make it out of it,” Blue said. “There were moments of course where my faith was, you know, weak and diminished; but because of my support system, it's, it's like they kept on reminding me of what I already knew.”

Blue was actually in this fight just a room over from her uncle and cousin.

“It's crazy that we even have to mention them in the same sentence about them not being here,” she said.

Blue was admitted just a few days after two of her family members --- her Uncle Elder Freddie Brown and her cousin Freddie Brown the 3rd.

Throughout their stay, the three were just rooms away. But, Blue got a call Saturday her Uncle had passed; and then Monday, her Cousin did too.

“For my cousin, I was actually in bed and I heard the ‘cold blue.’ I heard them say ‘code blue’ in the room, but never did I imagine that it would be him.

Blue said she and the rest of the family had just talked with him earlier that morning

“He was talking about, ‘Hey, like me and Morgan, we both have the nasal oxygen on now.’ So it was like we both were anticipating getting better together,” she explained.

Later that day, Blue got the all clear and was actually released to go home.She was in recovery.

“I remember when I got home, I texted my aunt And, you know, she was of course happy, she's like, ‘Morgan I'm so happy that, you know you were able to come home.’ And I texted her back and I said you know, ‘Although, you know, Sonny didn't come home, you know, physically. I said, I brought him home with me in spirit,’” she explained.

Blue said the hardest part is not being able to physically be there for her Aunt as she grieves.

“It's definitely difficult not to be able to just embrace each other,” Blue explained. “And, honestly things like this, it helps you put things into perspective and realize, you know, the things that you take for granted, something as small as a hug now is something that you're not supposed to do.”

Which is why, Blue added, their family is grateful technology allows them to stay in touch and check in on each other often.

“God kept me here for a reason and that is what keeps me going,” Blue said.