26-year-old shot to death in front of Buena Vista Township residence

(12/10/2019) - Police are looking for two masked suspects connected with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Buena Vista Township.

A witness reported seeing a man running outside a home and someone getting shot in the 3100 block of Mysylvia Drive around 10 p.m.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department found 26-year-old Richard Lewis Townsend Jr. lying in a neighbor's yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

An MMR ambulance rushed Townsend to Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are looking for two men who were wearing all black clothing and ski masks in connection with the murder. Anyone with information on the case is asked to email syant@bvct.org or call 989-753-7793.