27 kittens dropped off at one time at Humane Society of Midland County

More than two dozen cats and kittens are in desperate need of help after being dropped off at the Humane Society of Midland County. Several of these lovable cats are lucky. They're right inside the waiting room looking for a new home.

"When they came in staff immediately went into survival mode pulling kittens out. There wasn't 12 there was actual 27," HSOMC President Nikki Rayce said.

A woman who brought them described finding these feline friends at the end of her driveway in cardboard boxes, Rayce said.

When she brought them in, 17 of the smaller ones were almost smothered. They're now being nursed back to health at foster homes.

"They have upper respiratory infections. Their eyes are shut. Their noses were really runny. So, they cleaned them up. They gave them their shots and medication," Rayce said.

Rayce says she's happy to nurse them back to health and get them ready for adoption. Unfortunately, this can take a toll on funding.

So, she put the call out there for donations in their time of need. The community answered that call and came together and donated over $5,500.

She says they need this support often because while they haven't seen this many kittens come in at one time, there are moments when they have close to a dozen being dropped off.

"We do it not because we are going to make money. We do it because it's the right thing to do because we care about the animals because they don't have a voice," Rayce said.

You can start adopting these kittens beginning Monday.