27-year-old accused of shooting and killing mother, swallowing bullet cartridge

A 27-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his mother before swallowing a bullet cartridge.
FLINT (WJRT) (4/14/2020) - A Flint man is accused of shooting and killing his mother before swallowing the shell casing.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police found the body of 51-year-old Sheletha Furleases Graves on the couch inside a residence on Cherokee Avenue just after midnight on Friday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Graves died from a single gunshot wound to her head. Investigators detained her two adult sons at the scene and arrested the 27-year-old.

While at the Genesee County Jail on Easter Sunday morning, the suspect handed a spent bullet cartridge to a corrections officer. He allegedly swallowed the cartridge and passed it in the jail.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment in Genesee County District Court on seven felony charges:
-- Second-degree murder.
-- Tampering with evidence.
-- Resisting and obstructing police.
-- Four firearms charges.

 