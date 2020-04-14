27-year-old accused of shooting and killing mother, swallowing bullet cartridge

(4/14/2020) - A Flint man is accused of shooting and killing his mother before swallowing the shell casing.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police found the body of 51-year-old Sheletha Furleases Graves on the couch inside a residence on Cherokee Avenue just after midnight on Friday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Graves died from a single gunshot wound to her head. Investigators detained her two adult sons at the scene and arrested the 27-year-old.

While at the Genesee County Jail on Easter Sunday morning, the suspect handed a spent bullet cartridge to a corrections officer. He allegedly swallowed the cartridge and passed it in the jail.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment in Genesee County District Court on seven felony charges:

-- Second-degree murder.

-- Tampering with evidence.

-- Resisting and obstructing police.

-- Four firearms charges.